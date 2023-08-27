Many big US cities now answer mental health crisis calls with civilian teams — not police

DENVER (AP) — The Associated Press has found that 14 of the 20 most populous U.S. cities are experimenting with removing police from some nonviolent 911 calls and sending behavioral health clinicians. Most programs were launched or expanded in the last few years, riding a groundswell of anger over police killings and nationwide call for reforms. Initiatives in major cities including New York, Los Angeles, Columbus, Ohio, and Houston had combined annual budgets topping $123 million as of June. There’s no aggregate, comprehensive data yet on the programs’ effects, and their scope and public reception vary considerably.

By JENNIFER PELTZ and JESSE BEDAYN Associated Press/Report for America

