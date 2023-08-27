Judge to hear arguments on Mark Meadows’ request to move Georgia election case to federal court

ATLANTA (AP) — A federal judge in Atlanta is set to hear arguments Monday on whether Mark Meadows should be allowed to fight the Georgia indictment accusing him of participating in an illegal scheme to overturn the 2020 election in federal court rather than in a state court. The former White House chief of staff was charged earlier this month along with former President Donald Trump and 17 other people. Lawyers for Meadows argue he did nothing criminal and that the charges against him should be dismissed. In the meantime, they want the case moved to federal court to halt any proceedings against him in Fulton County Superior Court.

