Competitors get down and dirty at Britain’s bog snorkeling championships
LONDON (AP) — Intrepid athletes have donned snorkels and slithered through slime during the World Bog Snorkeling Championships in Britain. The quirky annual competition in the Welsh town of Llanwrtyd Wells, sees competitors race to complete two lengths of a 60-yard (55 meter) water-filled trench cut through a peat bog. They can use flippers on their feet, but conventional swimming strokes are banned. Some contestants accessorized their snorkels, masks and flippers with more flamboyant touches. One carried a giant plastic toad on their head. Competitors at the 35th annual contest on Sunday were hoping to beat the time of current world record-holder Neil Rutter, who won in 1 minute, 18 seconds in 2018.