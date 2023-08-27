Candidates vying to run to become Mexico’s president under AMLO’s party close their campaigns

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Two presidential contenders vying for the coveted spot as the candidate of Mexico’s ruling party, Morena, in upcoming presidential elections, closed their campaigns for the nomination this weekend.In recent months Claudia Sheinbaum, former Mexico City mayor, and Marcelo Ebrard, former foreign minister, have fiercely competed for the candidacy of populist President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s party.The Morena nomination was long considered a beeline to the presidency due to López Obrador’s popularity. Recent polls have put Sheinbaum ahead of Ebrard in their race for the nomination.

