Austrian police find 53 people apparently headed for Germany in a small truck

BERLIN (AP) — Authorities have found 53 people apparently headed for Germany crammed into a small truck that was stopped in the Austrian city of Linz. Police said four men were in the cabin of the vehicle when it was stopped on Sunday morning, one of whom fled on foot after getting out of the vehicle, police said. He was arrested, as were three others, on suspicion of smuggling. In the truck’s cargo compartment, officers found 53 people, including small children. Most of them were from Turkey, police said. The smuggling suspects are three Turkish nationals aged between 18 and 28 and another man whose identity has yet to be established.

