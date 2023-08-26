UN experts say Islamic State group almost doubled the territory they control in Mali in under a year

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Islamic State extremists have almost doubled the territory they control in Mali in less than a year, and their al-Qaida-linked rivals are also capitalizing on the deadlock and perceived weakness of armed groups that signed a 2015 peace agreement. That’s according to a new report from United Nations experts. The stalled implementation of the peace deal and sustained attacks on communities have offered the Islamic State group and al-Qaida affiliates a chance “to re-enact the 2012 scenario,” they said in the report circulated Friday, referencing a military coup that took place in March, with rebels in the north forming an Islamic state two months later. The panel said Mali’s military rulers are watching the confrontation between the rival extremist groups from a distance.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.