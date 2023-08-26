Trump campaign reports raising more than $7 million after Georgia booking

NEW YORK (AP) — For former President Donald Trump, a picture is worth… more than $7 million. Trump’s campaign says he has raised $7.1 million since Thursday when he was booked at the Fulton County Jail in Georgia on charges that he illegally schemed to overturn the 2020 election in the state and became the first former president in U.S. history to ever have a mug shot taken. Spokesman Steven Cheung said that, on Friday alone, the campaign brought in $4.18 million — its highest-grossing day to date. The record haul underscores how Trump’s legal woes have been a fundraising boon for his campaign, even as his political operation has been spending millions on his defense.

