Record heat recorded in Dallas as scorching summer continues in the United States

Another record-setting day of high temperatures hit the Dallas/Fort Worth area before a slight cooling trend moves into the area. The National Weather Service issued heat warnings Saturday stretching from the Gulf Coast to the Southeastern U.S. and upper Mid-South. Excessive heat warnings were in effect for much of eastern Texas, most of both Louisiana and Mississippi and portions of Arkansas, Tennessee, Missouri, Kentucky, Illinois and the Florida Panhandle. A National Weather Service meteorologist says a heat dome over Texas is expected to move starting Sunday with near normal highs in the mid-90s starting Monday. Temperatures should also drop slightly in Louisiana.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.