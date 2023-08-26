Pittsburgh Steelers connect with Gaelic games to grow fan base in Ireland

DUBLIN (AP) — The Irish economy is getting a boost from the Notre Dame football game in Dublin. The Pittsburgh Steelers are benefitting, too. The NFL team has front-office representation in Dublin this weekend supporting American football initiatives and gathering intel on the Irish market now that it has marketing rights for Ireland and Northern Ireland as part of the NFL’s push to expand its audience. The team has joined forces with the powerful Gaelic Athletic Association with an eye toward a regular-season game at Croke Park in the future. Daniel Rooney, the Steelers’ director of business development and strategy, is attending Saturday’s game and has been meeting with key stakeholders.

