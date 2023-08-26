Much of Florida under state of emergency as possible tropical storm forms in Gulf of Mexico

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Much of Florida is under a state of emergency as a tropical storm is possibly forming in the Gulf of Mexico. Gov. Ron DeSantis declared the state of emergency Saturday. It covers Gulf coast from the southwestern city of Fort Myers north through Panama City in the Panhandle. Thirty-three of the state’s 67 counties are covered in the declaration. The declaration will give the state’s emergency management department time to prepare. The governor encouraged residents along the Gulf coast to also begin their preparations. The National Hurricane Center says there is a 70% chance the system will become a tropical storm by Monday and 90% chance overall. Right now, it would be Tropical Storm Idalia.

