Moscow airports suspend flights following latest reported drone strike

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian media say a drone attack on Moscow forced a temporary shutdown of all three major airports serving the city. Officials blamed Ukraine for what appeared to be the latest in a series of regular strikes on the Russian capital and the surrounding region, as Kyiv apparently seeks to take the 18-month-war into the heart of Russia. The Russian defense ministry and Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said that the drone was shot down early Saturday over the Istra district of the Moscow region, some 50 kilometers (30 miles) west of Red Square. Sobyanin said there were no reports of casualties.

