Louisiana refinery fire mostly contained but residents worry about air quality

GARYVILLE, La. (AP) — Crews in Louisiana were still working to suppress flare-ups as an oil refinery fire burned for a second day along the banks of the Mississippi River. Residents are now worried about health effects from the fumes and black smoke. The Marathon Patroleum company said Saturday that tests have so far found “non-detectable air quality impacts” from the massive fire. The company said two people were injured and 10 others evaluated for heat stress. On Friday, orange flames belched a column of thick smoke over the facility in Garyville, about 30 miles northwest of New Orleans. Residents of the mostly rural area were forced to evacuate.

