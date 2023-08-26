Hawaii’s cherished notion of family, the ‘ohana, endures in tragedy’s aftermath

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Hundreds of homes are gone, scores of lives lost and hundreds of people still missing after a fire ripped through the town of Lahaina. But in the land of aloha, the spirit of ’ohana endures. Amid calamity and misfortune, the Hawaiian word for family has taken on profound importance in a place in dire need of help. Some families have been irrevocably shattered. But the spirit of family and community survives. ‘Ohana goes beyond blood. It is about a circle of aloha, love and affection that bind those who hold each other close and dear.

By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN, JAE C. HONG and MIKE HOUSEHOLDER Associated Press

