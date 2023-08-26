Broadband subsidy program that millions use will expire next year if Congress doesn’t act
By KAVISH HARJAI
Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) — One of the programs set up to ensure affordable internet for all is set to run out by the middle of 2024. The Affordable Connectivity Program’s primary allocation of $14.2 billion is projected to run out unless Congress takes steps to renew it. That could end access to affordable broadband for the more than 20 million households that use it. It also could hinder the Biden administration’s effort to bring connectivity to the people who need it most. With the clock ticking, the White House and advocacy groups are working to push Congress to extend the program this year.