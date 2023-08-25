UN Geneva complex shuts briefly after ‘intruder’ breaks into security perimeter in ‘minor’ incident

GENEVA (AP) — The sprawling U.N. compound in Geneva was briefly shut down after an intruder broke through the security perimeter. A U.N. spokesperson says the incident lasted no more than about half an hour and that U.N. security teams and Geneva police were investigating. She declined to identify the intruder or say whether he or she was in custody. She called it a “minor” incident. The Geneva site, which houses a vast array of operations by the world body, is the second-largest U.N. facility outside of its headquarters in New York.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.