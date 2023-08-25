Ukraine aid faces a stress test as some GOP 2024 presidential candidates balk at continued support

WASHINGTON (AP) — Strong backing for Ukraine’s effort to repel Russia’s invasion has been the rare issue where President Joe Biden has mustered bipartisan support. But this week’s first GOP presidential debate — and recent comments by former President Donald Trump on Ukraine — suggest that the dynamic will face a stress test as the 2024 presidential campaign heats up. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said at Wednesday’s debate he would make additional U.S. aid “contingent” on Europe allies increasing contributions. Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy said Ukraine funding would be better spent on the “invasion of our own southern border.” Meanwhile, Trump has said, without saying how, that he will settle the war in one day if he returns to the White House.

