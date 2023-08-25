Texas trial over Biden policy letting migrants from 4 countries into US to wrap up Friday

HOUSTON (AP) — A trial in Texas is set to conclude on a lawsuit seeking to end a key element of U.S. President Joe Biden’s immigration policy that allows a limited number of people from four countries in the Americas to enter on humanitarian grounds. However, U.S. District Judge Drew Tipton is not expected to rule immediately on the legality of the humanitarian parole program once closing arguments in the trial wrap up Friday. Under the program, up to 30,000 people are being allowed each month into the U.S. from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela. Texas and 20 other Republican-leaning states have sued to stop the program.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.