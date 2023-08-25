Taiwan’s vice president accuses China of using trade curbs to influence elections

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s vice president and frontrunner in the presidential elections has accused China of using “unfair” trade practices to influence the elections. William Lai says China has targeted Taiwan’s “agricultural products, potentially in an effort to undermine the coming elections.” On Monday, China announced it would suspend mango imports from Taiwan after import authorities detected “pests” on the fruit. Lai said China would be “hoping to interfere in the elections with all sorts of tactics, but if they succeed, it will be an undermining of Taiwan’s democracy.” Presidential elections are due to take place in January 2024.

