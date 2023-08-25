Power outages across Kenya pass 10-hour mark with little explanation and a rare apology

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Much of Kenya awoke to find it’s still without electricity after an unexplained power outage Friday night shut down the country’s main international airport and led to a rare public apology by a government minister. This latest outage affecting much of the country comes just weeks before Kenya’s government hosts the first Africa Climate Summit, where energy will be key on the agenda. Kenya gets almost all its energy from renewable sources. But infrastructure and alleged mismanagement remain an issue in the country of more than 50 million people. In a brief statement, Kenya Power announced a “system disturbance leading to loss of bulk power supply.”

