Norway to spend $6 million a year stock-piling grain, citing pandemic, war and climate change

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norway will spend 63 million kroner ($6 million) per year until the end of the decade on filling up emergency stocks with grain. The Norwegian government said Friday that the COVID-19 pandemic, a war in Europe and climate change have made it necessary. Norway’s minister for agriculture and food said that starting next year, Norway will start storing 15,000 tons of grain and do so yearly until 2028 or 2029 with the aim is always having a three-month worth of consumption in storage. The storage location of these potential grain stockpiles has not been decided. The Norwegian Parliament will have to approve the plan before moving forward.

