Texas ban on gender-affirming health care for minors blocked, Missouri ban allowed to take effect

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A Texas judge has blocked the state’s upcoming ban on gender-affirming medical care for minors, the latest move in a legal fight over transgender rights. The decision comes on the same day a Missouri judge ruled that a similar law can take effect. Friday’s opposite outcomes underscore the mixed verdict in courtrooms across the U.S. this year over a historic wave of restrictions aimed at transgender youth. The Texas ruling temporarily blocks the Sept. 1 start date of the ban. Texas officials are expected to quickly appeal. Missouri’s law is set to take effect Monday. More than 20 states have adopted laws to ban some gender-affirming medical care for minors.

By SUMMER BALLENTINE and JIM VERTUNO Associated Press

