Fire at Louisiana oil refinery sends tower of black smoke into the air, but no injuries reported

GARYVILLE, La. (AP) — A fire has broken out at an oil refinery in south Louisiana, sending a tower of black smoke into the sky. No injuries have been reported. But authorities ordered residents within two miles of the Marathon Petroleum facility in Garyville to evacuate on Friday. The president of St. John the Baptist Parish says the company assured officials that the fire is contained to the facility, about 30 miles northwest of New Orleans. A company spokesperson told reporters it’s not clear when the fire might be put out. According to the company, a storage tank at the facility released a product called naphtha and the fire ignited.

