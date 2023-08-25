Fire at a Texas prison forces inmates to evacuate, but no injuries are reported

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — An official says a fire at a state prison in Texas forced more than 650 inmates to evacuate but injured no one. A Texas Department of Criminal Justice spokesperson says the fire Friday morning appeared to be confined to the attic and third floor of the administration building and the attic of a unit that houses inmates. Inmates were moved to other areas of the prison in Huntsville. The fire is contained, and the cause will be investigated once it is completely extinguished. The prison is about 65 miles north of Houston. It houses about 1,600 inmates and is where condemned inmates are executed.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.