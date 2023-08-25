Experts warn against wave of fake news ahead of Mexico’s 2024 presidential election

MONTERREY, Mexico (AP) — Mexico’s 2024 presidential election is less than a year away and political analysts and academics are warning of a wave of disinformation and fake news that continues to spread online. The trend is particularly worrisome, since some of the falsehoods making the rounds on the internet seem to come from the party in power. The Associated Press Spanish-language fact-checking team found dozens of false publications online since June, when the country’s ruling party, Morena, and the main opposition parties launched their internal process to elect their contenders for the 2024 race.

