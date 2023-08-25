Energy interests and environmentalists fight Biden oil lease plan from different sides

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Oil companies are challenging a Biden administration move to protect an endangered species of whale by scaling back a planned September auction of Gulf of Mexico oil and gas leases. A Sept. 27 sale of Gulf oil and gas leases was originally proposed to cover more than 73 million acres. That area was reduced to 67 million acres this week. Chevron, the American Petroleum Institute and the state of Louisiana sued in federal court Thursday night against the cutback. And environmentalists have announced plans for a lawsuit seeking to stop the lease sale completely.

