Early Apple computer that helped launch $3T company sells at auction for $223,000

BOSTON (AP) — One of the first personal computers built by Apple and signed by company co-founder Steve Wozniak has sold at auction for more than $223,000. RR Auction says the Apple-1 sold at an auction that closed Thursday has been restored to a fully operational state and came with a custom case with a built-in keyboard. About 200 were manufactured in Steve Jobs’ garage in Los Altos, California, in 1976 and 1977 and helped launch the company that in June became the first publicly traded business to close a trading day with a $3 trillion market value. The Apple-1 was signed “Woz” by Wozniak at an event at Bryant University in 2017.I

