DeSantis reports raising more than $1 million as Republicans hope for post-debate boosts

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says he got a $1 million cash bump after Wednesday night’s presidential debate. His campaign says that amount came in over the first 24 hours after DeSantis and seven other contenders met in Milwaukee. DeSantis has been a prolific fundraiser but let go some campaign staff last month to help cut operating expenses. He and other candidates were back on the campaign trail after the debate. Both he and biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy headed to Iowa, while South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott went to New Hampshire before trips to South Carolina and Iowa next week. Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley will also be stumping in her home state on Monday.

