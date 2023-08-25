Chicago police are investigating a shooting at a White Sox game at Guaranteed Rate Field

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police are investigating a shooting at a White Sox baseball game at Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday night.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. Additional details were expected to be released on Friday night, police spokesperson Tom Ahern said in a social media post.

Major League Baseball did not provide any details, but said it was in contact with the White Sox and Chicago police.

The announced crowd for the game — a 12-4 loss for the Chicago White Sox against Oakland — was 21,906. A postgame concert featuring Vanilla Ice, Rob Base and Tone Loc was canceled because of “technical issues,” according to the team.

___

