Charges dropped against man accused of fleeing police in a high-speed chase that killed a bystander

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Charges have been dropped against the man who was accused of fleeing police in a high-speed chase that resulted in the death of a bystander in Minneapolis two years ago. The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office dismissed counts of fleeing police and auto theft against James Jeremiah Jones-Drain. They cited an “inability to prove all of the charges beyond a reasonable doubt at this time” as the reason. He remains in custody with other cases pending, including felony charges of robbery and gun possession. The former Minneapolis police officer involved in the chase was sentenced in July to nine months in the county workhouse after pleading guilty to criminal vehicular homicide.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.