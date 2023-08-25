AP Election Brief | What to expect in Mississippi’s runoff primaries
By ROBERT YOON
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Mississippi voters will head back to the polls next week to resolve a handful of state legislative contests from the Aug. 8 primaries in which no candidate reached the vote majority needed to advance to November’s general election. Six runoff primaries will be held Tuesday in House districts throughout the state. There are three runoff primaries apiece for Republicans and Democrats. In District 66, businessman Fabian Nelson faces Byrum alderwoman Roshunda Harris-Allen. Nelson would become the state’s first openly gay lawmaker if elected. In District 115, Biloxi City Councilmember Felix Gines would be the state’s second Black Republican in the chamber if elected, but he must defeat former police officer Zachary Grady.