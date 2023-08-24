While world media speculates on Wagner chief’s presumed death, Russian state media shies away

LONDON (AP) — News that Russia’s Wagner mercenary chief was believed dead in a plane crash has dominated world reports, along with speculation that it might be linked to his June mutiny. But on Russian state media, there has been a very different picture. State TV channels have largely stuck to describing details of the investigation into the crash that killed 10 people. Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, whose brief mutiny was seen as a big challenge to Russian President Vladimir Putin, was mentioned only toward the end of some reports. Meanwhile, state Russian channels have focused mostly on portraying Putin as calm and in control, giving extensive coverage of his virtual participation in the BRICS summit.

