What we know — and don’t know — about the crash of a Russian mercenary’s plane

The head of a Russian mercenary group who launched a rebellion against Moscow’s military leadership in June is presumed dead after a mysterious plane crash. But much remains uncertain. A plane that authorities said was carrying Yevgeny Prigozhin and some of his top lieutenants from the Wagner Group went down northwest of Moscow minutes after takeoff. Everyone on board was killed. But there has been no official confirmation that Prigozhin is dead. Russian authorities say they are investigating the crash and President Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences about it.

