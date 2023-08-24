Video of fatal Tennessee traffic stop shows car speeding off but not deputy’s shooting of driver

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Video has been released of a fatal Tennessee traffic stop that shows a deputy holding on to the car’s steering wheel and being carried away as the vehicle speeds off. But it does not show the moment when the deputy shot the driver. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has said that 21-year-old Jarveon Hudspeth was shot and killed June 24 by a Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputy who was “dragged”about 100 feet. The videos released by the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office on Thursday are from the deputy’s in-car camera, body-worn camera, and a neighbor’s doorbell camera. The videos released Thursday do not show the officer being dragged or the moment when he shot Hudspeth.

