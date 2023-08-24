Ukraine marks Independence Day and vows to keep fighting Russia as it remembers the fallen
By SUSIE BLANN
Associated Press
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine is marking its second Independence Day since Russia’s full-scale invasion. Officials are vowing to keep up their fight to drive out the Kremlin’s forces, and local people have been remembering their fallen loved ones. The national holiday Thursday coincided with the war’s 18-month milestone, giving a somber mood to the commemorations. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a social media post: “We remember everyone who gave their lives for freedom and independence, for the free future of Ukraine.” He added that an independent Ukraine is “what we are fighting for.”