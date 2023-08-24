The FAA will consider tighter regulation of charter flights that look more like airline service

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration says it will take a look at increasing regulation over some air charters that operate much like regular airlines. Labor unions are happy with the move that the Federal Aviation Administration announced on Thursday. The unions say charters are becoming unfair competition for their airlines because they operate under less-restrictive safety regulations. Some charters like JSX put out schedules and operate from private terminals so passengers can avoid the normal security screening. SkyWest wants to expand its charter operation.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.