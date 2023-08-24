Slain Marine’s family plans to refile lawsuit accusing Alec Baldwin of defamation

NEW YORK (AP) — A lawyer for the family of a Marine killed in Afghanistan says he’ll soon file a new version of a $25 million lawsuit accusing actor Alec Baldwin of unleashing his social media followers against them. Federal Judge Edgardo Ramos earlier this week dismissed their lawsuit. But he invited the family to file a new version of the lawsuit by Sept. 12 to correct deficiencies in the original lawsuit and renew claims of defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Attorney Dennis Postiglione said Thursday that a rewritten lawsuit will be filed by the deadline that will address issues the judge raised.

