Scores of women and girls were sexually assaulted after peace deal in Ethiopia’s Tigray, study shows

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A new study of medical records shows that at least 128 women and girls were sexually assaulted in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region even after a peace agreement ended a two-year conflict there. Most were sexually assaulted by multiple people, and almost all believe their attackers belonged to military groups. The study’s authors say this is just a “small glimpse” of the toll of thousands of sexual assaults during the conflict. They fear that the chance for justice will be lost if independent accountability efforts by the United Nations and others are shut down amid pressure by Ethiopian authorities.

