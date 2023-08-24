Russian geneticist gets probation for DNA smuggling. Discovery of vials prompted alarm at airport

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A Russian geneticist living in Virginia has been sentenced to probation in federal court after pleading guilty to smuggling test tubes with DNA from endangered species into the U.S. Customs agents were alarmed when they discovered the test tubes last year at Dulles Airport on a flight originating from Russia. The scientist, Polina Perelman of Leesburg, admitted as part of a plea bargain that she opted not to declare her samples because she thought it would prompt delays and unwanted questions. She apologized for her conduct at Thursday’s sentencing hearing in Alexandria. Prosecutors recommended probation but said the case shows the importance of following procedure when transporting biological samples.

