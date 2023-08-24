Panama eyes new measures as flow of migrants through Darien Gap hits 300,000 so far this year

PANAMA CITY (AP) — The government of Panama says it will launch a new campaign to stem the flow of migrants through the dangerous, jungle-clad Darien Gap, after crossings hit 300,000 so far this year. In comparison, less than 250,000 migrants crossed in all of 2022. Officials said the plan, named “Darien is a jungle, not a road,” will be announced next week. But officials could barely hide their frustration with neighboring Colombia’s inability to stop migrants from coming to the two countries’ roadless border. Officials said the massive trekking of migrants has polluted and damaged the jungle, as well as exposed people to risks and rights abuses.

