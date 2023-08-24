Official leading search for Mexico’s disappeared resigns as critics worry government may rig numbers

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The head of Mexico’s commission leading the search for tens of thousands who have disappeared over past decades of violence has stepped down as the government increasingly comes under criticism of trying to undermine the true numbers of the missing. Escalating cartel violence has left thousands of Mexicans reported missing this year alone. Karla Quintana, head of the National Search Commission, did not elaborate on the motives for her resignation, saying on Wednesday only that she is leaving her post “in light of current circumstances.” Populist President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s government has has recently come under criticism for a planned census of the country’s disappeared. Critics say he’s trying to manipulate the numbers ahead of elections.

