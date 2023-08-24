Skip to Content
AP-Colorado

North Carolina governor to veto election bill, sparking override showdown with GOP supermajority

By
Published 10:54 AM

By HANNAH SCHOENBAUM
Associated Press/Report for America

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper says he’ll veto a sweeping Republican elections bill that would end a grace period for voting by mail and make new allowances for partisan poll observers. The Democratic governor accused legislative Republicans of using their slim veto-proof majorities to execute “an all-out assault on the right to vote” in a Thursday video message announcing his veto. Cooper successfully blocked several provisions contained within the 43-page bill during past sessions. But Republicans now hold a narrow three-fifths supermajority needed to override his veto. They argue the changes are needed to improve efficiency and restore trust in the state’s electoral process.

Article Topic Follows: AP-Colorado

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content