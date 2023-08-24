Infrastructure turns into a theme in election-season speeches at Kentucky ham breakfast

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says building roads and bridges shouldn’t be a partisan matter, but his Republican challenger is deflecting any credit away from the incumbent Democrat for a burst of projects underway. The influx of infrastructure spending turned into a theme for some speeches at the Kentucky Farm Bureau’s country ham breakfast Thursday. Beshear gave updates on three massive projects during his speech. His Republican challenger in the November election, Attorney General Daniel Cameron, spoke with reporters at the ham breakfast, but in accordance with tradition, he didn’t get to speak to the large crowd.

