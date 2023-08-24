India’s Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping agree on efforts to de-escalate border tensions

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s prime minister and China’s leader have agreed to intensify efforts to de-escalate tensions at the disputed border between them and bring home thousands of their troops deployed there. An official from India’s foreign ministry says Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping met on the sidelines of a summit where the BRICS bloc of developing economies — Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa — invited six other countries to join the group, including Saudi Arabia and Iran. India’s Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra told Indian reporters on Thursday that Modi highlighted India’s concerns in talks with Xi about their unresolved border issues.

