Greek authorities report hundreds of migrant arrivals on islands over the past three days

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — More than 300 migrants have arrived on Greek islands over the past three days in separate incidents reported by the coast guard. Most of the arrivals have been on islands near the Turkish coast. The coast guard says the migrants have been found at the islands of Samos, Mykonos, Lesbos, Rhodes, Santorini and the tiny island of Ro, which lies in the Mediterranean off the southern coast of Turkey. Greece is one of the preferred entry points into the European Union for people fleeing conflict or poverty in the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

