Canadian wildfires led to spike in asthma ER visits, especially in the Northeast

NEW YORK (AP) — Three studies show smoke from Canadian wildfires led to a spike in people with asthma visiting emergency rooms in the United States. A doctor in New Jersey says there was a flood of calls from asthmatics during the heaviest days of smoke that shrouded the Northeast with an orange haze in late spring. One study showed asthma-associated ER visits across the U.S. were 17% higher than normal during 19 days of wildfire smoke that occurred between late April and early August. That study collected data from about 4,000 U.S. hospitals.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.