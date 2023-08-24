Biden’s shift on F-16s for Ukraine came after months of internal debate
By AAMER MADHANI and LOLITA C. BALDOR
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s decision to allow allies to train Ukrainian forces on how to operate F-16 fighter jets — and eventually to provide the aircraft themselves — seemed like an abrupt change in position but was in fact one that came after months of internal debate and quiet talks with allies. Biden announced during last week’s Group of Seven summit in Japan that the U.S. would join the F-16 coalition. But over the past three months, administration officials shifted toward the view that it was time to provide Ukraine’s pilots with the training and aircraft needed for the country’s long-term security needs. This is according to two officials familiar with the deliberations.