A Pakistani court delays ruling on ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan’s conviction appeal

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Officials say a top court in Pakistan’s capital is delaying a crucial ruling on an appeal from the country’s imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan against his recent conviction and three-year sentence in a graft case. The ruling, which was expected Thursday, has been delayed until Friday. The latest development comes more than two weeks after the former cricket star and top opposition leader was convicted and sentenced. Another court had found him guilty of concealing assets after selling state gifts he received while in office. Khan, through his legal team, challenged the Aug. 5 order of the trial court, requesting the former premier’s release.

