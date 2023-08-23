Vivek Ramaswamy takes center stage, plus other key moments from first Republican debate

Eight Republican presidential candidates met on the debate stage for the first time Wednesday night. Former President Donald Trump didn’t participate, of course. At the center of the stage, and the center of the hottest exchanges in the first part of the debate was Vivek Ramaswamy. Ramaswamy tried to show he wasn’t a regular politician and started to throw elbows. He drew sharp barbs in response from former Vice President Mike Pence and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.

By STEVE PEOPLES and NICHOLAS RICCARDI Associated Press

