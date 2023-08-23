Tropical storm hits Caribbean, wildfires rage in Greece. What to know about extreme weather now

Tropical Storm Franklin made landfall Wednesday on the island of Hispaniola shared by the Dominican Republic and Haiti, dumping heavy rains expected to trigger landslides and flooding in both countries. Rescuers have evacuated more than 100,000 people from flooded areas of Pakistan’s eastern Punjab province in the past three weeks. And advancing flames devoured forests and homes as dozens of wildfires raged across Greece on Wednesday, leaving 20 people dead over the past three days, while major blazes burned in northwestern Turkey near the Greek border and on Tenerife in Spain’s Canary Islands.

