Trial for suspect in Idaho student stabbings postponed after right to speedy trial waived

MOSCOW, Idaho. (AP) — The trial for a man accused of stabbing four University of Idaho students to death late last year will not happen as scheduled on Oct. 2. KTVB-TV reports Bryan Kohberger waived his right to a speedy trial during an appearance in Latah County Court Wednesday afternoon. His attorney, Anne Taylor, spoke on his behalf, and said she may not be ready for the trial by October. Kohberger is charged with four counts of murder in connection with the deaths of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin at a house near the Moscow, Idaho, university campus last November. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf earlier this year.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.